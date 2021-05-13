Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki beats retreat, meets with mainstream executives

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki beats retreat, meets with mainstream executives

Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki, post-COVID-19 intervention grant, Obaseki justifies demolition, Obaseki never to negotiate , Obaseki makes u-turn, Edo Resident Doctors, grazing areas for herdsmen

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State might have succumbed to the public outcry that greeted his initial plans to dissolve the executive councils of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) at all levels in the state to make room for those who decamped from the All Progressive Congress,(APC) as he met with the leadership of the […]

Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki beats retreat, meets with mainstream executives
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR