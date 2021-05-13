



Tribune Online

Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki beats retreat, meets with mainstream executives

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State might have succumbed to the public outcry that greeted his initial plans to dissolve the executive councils of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) at all levels in the state to make room for those who decamped from the All Progressive Congress,(APC) as he met with the leadership of the […]

Edo PDP Crisis: Obaseki beats retreat, meets with mainstream executives

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune