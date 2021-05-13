



Eid-el-Fitr: Matawalle fetes orphans, adopts them as children

Governor Bello Matawalle has treated orphans to a sumptuous breakfast just as other children are being honoured by their parents. The breakfast was held at the Round Hut, Government House, Gusau, on Thursday, under a very conducive and serene atmosphere with decorated and roundly designed chairs. In a statement issued by the Director-General Media, Yusuf […]

