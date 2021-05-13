



Eid-il-Fitr: End insecurity in Nigeria now, League of Imams urges FG

The Ogun State League of Imams and Alfas has urged the Federal Government to see to the end of insecurity across the country. The league, in its Wallah message, noted that it is time for leaders in the country to uproot insecurity including the menace of banditry, kidnapping, extrajudicial killings, widespread raping of innocent girls […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune