



Tribune Online

Ijaws storm Delta community to pledge support for Gbagi

Hundreds of Ijaws, comprising women, and men, old and young, on Thursday, defied a heavy downpour and stormed the Oginibo country home of former Minister of Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State to pledge their support for his governorship aspiration ahead of the 2023 general elections. This is […]

Ijaws storm Delta community to pledge support for Gbagi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune