Insecurity: Police stop personnel from escorting political office-holders, VIPs in South-East, South-South states

The Nigeria Police Force High Command has suspended till further notice special protection escort for political office holders and other very important persons (VIPs) in some states in the South-East and South-South parts of the country. The Nigerian Tribune gathered in Abuja on Wednesday that the directive followed the incessant attacks on security operatives and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune