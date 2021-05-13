



Tribune Online

NCC Chairman, Professor Adeolu Akande, loses undergraduate daughter

The Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, has lost his daughter, Miss Feranmi Fasunle, who died at the age of 19. Miss Fasunle was a 200 student of Political Science at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, and she was said to have died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre, […]

NCC Chairman, Professor Adeolu Akande, loses undergraduate daughter

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune