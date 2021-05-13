Students urged to shun spreading fake news

Students urged to shun spreading fake news

Nigerian students have been admonished not to allow their emotions to push them to spreading fake news. A lecturer in the department of Mass Communication, Eseple Berger University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, Mr Charles Adewale, gave this admonition during a seminar organised by the Association of Student Communicators (ASCOM), at M3/M4 hall of the institution. Speaking […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

