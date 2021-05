UNIZIK business school holds international conference on sustainable development in Nigeria

Tribune Online

Electoral fraud and endemic corruption have been described as the bane of achieving promising democracy in Nigeria. This assertion was made by a keynote lecturer, Dr Okey Anueyiagu during the opening ceremony of a virtual and physical international conference of the UNIZIK Business School, held at the school’s auditorium in Awka, recently. Nigerian Tribune gathered […]

