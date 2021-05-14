$65m fraud: Fugitive no longer in-law to Buhari ― Presidency

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Gimba Yau Kumo

The Presidency has clarified that Gimba Yau Kumo, accused of $65 million fraud in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and has been declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and related offences Commission (ICPC), is no longer a son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari.  A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

