Adopt electronic voting for rancour-free elections in Nigeria, Diri urges INEC

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said the hitch-free conduct of the recent Ijaw National Congress (INC) election indicated that Nigeria can hold rancour-free national elections. Governor Diri stated this on Friday during the inauguration of the new INC leadership at the Ijaw House in Yenagoa. He urged the Independent National Electoral […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune