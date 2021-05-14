



Five arrested for allegedly stealing Warri-Itakpe new rail track in Delta

FIVE middle-aged men have been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Delta State for allegedly vandalising the newly rehabilitated rail track of the Nigeria Railway Corporation situated along its Warri-Itakpe axis. Police sources alleged that the suspected vandals maliciously cut several sections of the track around Kilometre 30, Adogo, Kogi State section of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune