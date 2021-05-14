



Tribune Online

Nigerian music industry positively yielding to upcoming artistes —Superstar YB

A fast-rising artiste, Abimbola Popoola, also known as Superstar YB, has said that the Nigerian music industry is positively yielding to upcoming artistes. Popoola made this known in an interaction with journalists in Lagos while touching on his vision and mission in the music industry. The artiste said that good craft with hard work and […]

Nigerian music industry positively yielding to upcoming artistes —Superstar YB

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune