Posthumous DMX album set for release

A posthumous album of all new songs from late rapper DMX is on the way. X’s longtime producer, Swizz Beatz shared the news on Instagram on Monday (May 10) that the rapper’s ‘Exodus’ project would be released on May 28 via Def Jam Recordings. It’s been 18 years since X released his first ‘Def Jam’ […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune