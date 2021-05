Tribune Online

Suspected armed herdsmen kill six in Taraba

Armed herdsmen have, on Thursday, reportedly killed six persons and injured many in Utsua Daa and Baafada villages around Gazabu and Takalafia communities in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. A relative to one of the persons killed in the deadly attack, Mr Tyokua Ayoo, told our correspondent on the phone that the armed […]

