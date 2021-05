Tribune Online

Two suspected kidnappers arrested in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command and local hunters in Ikaram /Akunu Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state have apprehended two suspected kidnappers at different locations while two kidnapped victims regained their freedom. The two suspected kidnappers were arrested by local hunters and vigilante who noted that the two […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune