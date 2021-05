Tribune Online

World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads

Lagos State Government says its World Bank-assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project will construct 13.16km Farm Access Roads (FARs) in four cluster areas. The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, said this on Thursday during the activities to commemorate the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration. According to the News […]

World Bank to construct 13.16km Lagos farm roads

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune