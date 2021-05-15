



3 suspected escapees from Benin Correctional facility clubbed to death in Delta

Three suspected escapees from the Benin Correctional Centre in the wake of the #ENDSARS protest have been clubbed to death by a mob at Oghara, Delta State. The mob reportedly descended on the trio after being allegedly accused of strings of kidnappings in the area. Ag. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, identified […]

