Anambra PDP accuses Obiano of alleged illegal deduction from workers salaries

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Anambra PDP accuses Obiano of alleged illegal deduction from workers salaries

9 attackers of Soludo, Farmers/herders clash: Obiano restates, Anambra govt sacks, low-income, housing units, Anambra, , Obiano, curfew, , Anambra, curfew , Anambra, #EndSARS, Anambra govt trains, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Anambra VIO, alleged fraud, skill, International Youth Day, youth empowerment, Anambra, Anambra SS3 students, skills training, Obiano threatens to close down markets, churches, identification, covid-19, Anambra State

Anambra State Chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP),  has called on Governor Willie Obiano to stop further deduction from workers salaries for the recapitalization of Ndiolu Microfinance bank. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had recently directed all Microfinance banks in the country to raise their capital base before 30th […]

Anambra PDP accuses Obiano of alleged illegal deduction from workers salaries
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR