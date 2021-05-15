



Anambra PDP accuses Obiano of alleged illegal deduction from workers salaries

Anambra State Chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has called on Governor Willie Obiano to stop further deduction from workers salaries for the recapitalization of Ndiolu Microfinance bank. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had recently directed all Microfinance banks in the country to raise their capital base before 30th […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune