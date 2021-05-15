



JAMB extends registration by two weeks as UTME holds June 19

THE Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rescheduled the conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to commence from June 19 to July 3, 2021. The board has also announced the extension of the registration exercise for the UTME and Direct Entry by two weeks to now end on May 29, 2021. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune