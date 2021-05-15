



Nigeria records 41 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,702

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,702. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. ”41 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-16, Yobe-14, Rivers-3, FCT-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Bayelsa-2, Edo-1.” YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE Fake Website Asking N-Power […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune