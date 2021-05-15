Nigeria records 49 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,661





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,661. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. "49 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Enugu-22, Lagos-18, Rivers-6, Akwa Ibom-2, Edo-1."

