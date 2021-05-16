Church workers need knowledge to excel —Babcock VC

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
Church workers need knowledge to excel —Babcock VC

Babcock VC, Prof Tayo, open heart surgeries

The President/Vice-Chancellor of the Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON) and Babcock University, Professor Ademola Tayo, has advised workers in the vineyard to always seek divine knowledge as it is the only key to excel in ministry. He stated this at the Babcock Centre for Executive Development (BCED), as 17 of the 27 pioneer students […]

Church workers need knowledge to excel —Babcock VC
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR