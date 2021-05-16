



Church workers need knowledge to excel —Babcock VC

The President/Vice-Chancellor of the Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON) and Babcock University, Professor Ademola Tayo, has advised workers in the vineyard to always seek divine knowledge as it is the only key to excel in ministry. He stated this at the Babcock Centre for Executive Development (BCED), as 17 of the 27 pioneer students […]

