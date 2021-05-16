



I used to advise govt on security issues but I don’t make noise — IBB

Former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has disclosed that he used to advise the government on the security challenges facing the country but he does not make noise about it. He made this known in an interview with the BBC Hausa on Sunday. He said it has become necessary for citizens and government to synergize […]

