Nigeria security challenges need urgent attention ― Fayemi

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said the security challenges in the country needs urgent attention, saying “we must fight it with honesty, purpose driven and determination.”

Fayemi disclosed this at the National Security and Peace Symposium organized by Honourable Shina Peller to mark his 45th birthday at the University of Ibadan Conference Center.

He said that all hands must be on deck to collectively rebirth a better nation.

Fayemi noted that the Reps member has done a lot allevate suffering in the lives of many in his constituency.

According to Fayemi, “our country is currently going facing challenges, but these are not…