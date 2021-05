Tribune Online

UI senate decides fate of acting VC Monday

The Senate of the University of Ibadan will on Monday meet to arrive at a decision on whether to extend the tenure of the current acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Ekanola, or elect another acting Vice-Chancellor. The Senate’s meeting comes on the heels of the fact that the six months tenure of the Vice-Chancellor, in acting […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune