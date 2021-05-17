Bill Gates left Microsoft amid affair investigation

Microsoft was investigating its co-founder Bill Gates over a 20-year-old affair shortly before he stepped down from the company’s board last year.

According to the BBC, The tech giant confirmed that it had launched a probe after concerns were reported about his behavior.

The firm said it held an investigation with a law firm and provided support to the employee who made the complaint.

A spokesperson for Mr Gates denied that his decision to step back had anything to do with the investigation.

News of the investigation emerged after Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

On Monday, a spokesman for Microsoft said the software company had received…