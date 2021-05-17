Female university lecturer, husband kidnapped in Plateau

Gunmen on rampage in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have kidnapped Professor Grace Ayanbimpe of the Department of Medical Microbiology, the University of Jos along with her husband. Tribune Online learnt the kidnappers numbering about seven invaded the residence of the university lecturer and her husband close to Stanel Oil at Lamingo […]

