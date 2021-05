Tribune Online

Group takes family planning awareness campaign to Anambra communities

Media Action for Family Planning, an advocacy group, comprising media practitioners and health workers in Anambra State, on Monday, took a sensitisation campaign on family planning to Aguata Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), Ekwulobia. The group also extended the exercise to Neni PHC, in Anocha Local Government Area of the state. The exercise was to improve […]

Group takes family planning awareness campaign to Anambra communities

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune