Tribune Online

Minna Catholic Bishop tasks politicians, journalists on truth

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, in Niger State Most Revd Martin Uzoukwu, has called on the political leaders in the country as well media practitioners to always ensure that they stand on the side of truth to save Nigeria from imminence collapse. The Cleric made the call on Sunday as part of the activities […]

Minna Catholic Bishop tasks politicians, journalists on truth

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune