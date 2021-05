Tribune Online

Miyetti Allah and Asaba Declaration

Have you asked why every saviour always ends up worse than his bad predecessor? King Dionysius (430 BC—367 BC) was famously called the tyrant of Syracuse. He conquered Sicily and southern Italy and made Syracuse the most powerful Greek city west of mainland Greece. But Dionysius was a very cruel king. Almost every citizen of […]

Miyetti Allah and Asaba Declaration

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune