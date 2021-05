Tribune Online

Osinbajo denies 2023 presidential ambition

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has distanced himself from an attempt to prematurely drag him into the 2023 presidential race. His spokesman, Laolu Akande, said in a statement issued, on Monday, that there exists a website purporting to be operated by supporters of the Vice President with the claimed that he had secretly declared his intention […]

