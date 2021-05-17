Proposed N100bn Armed Forces Support Trust Fund inadequate to address security infrastructure deficit ― Stakeholders

Proposed N100bn Armed Forces Support Trust Fund inadequate to address security infrastructure deficit ― Stakeholders

Stakeholders drawn from various security agencies who spoke at the public hearing on the establishment of the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund in Abuja on Monday disclosed that the proposed total sum of N100 billion envisaged to be realised from various sources was inadequate, due to various economic factors, to adequately fund security infrastructure. They […]

Proposed N100bn Armed Forces Support Trust Fund inadequate to address security infrastructure deficit ― Stakeholders
Source: Nigerian Tribune

