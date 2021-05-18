BREAKING: Delta State governor sacks commissioners, others

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has dissolved the state executive council, directing all commissioners in the cabinet to hand over to their permanent secretaries with immediate effect.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), all special advisers, including the Chief Strategist of the Government and the senior political adviser were also affected

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed the development on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the Government House, Asaba.

“It happened that the Exco today lasted a bit longer than we anticipated. Let me from the onset drop what may be the headline for today: the Exco has been dissolved.

“And so,…