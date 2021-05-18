Escapee prison inmate re-arrested in Imo

Operatives of the Command’s Quick Intervention Team (QIT) of the Imo State Police Command have re-arrested a 35yesr old Eze Obinna, who once escaped from prison custody.

Obinna, a native of Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State was arrested over his involvement in series of kidnap incidents lately.

In a statement issued in Owerri, on Tuesday, by the Imo Police Command Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the operatives arrested the suspect while acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro to rid Imo State of crime and criminality.

The measure according to the statement was aimed at taking the war against violent crime to…