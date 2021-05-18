Iwuanyanwu exonerates IPOB over attacks on police, prison institutions

As insecurity continues in the country unabated, a leader and a frontline politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has exonerated the Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) from the attacks on the Headquarters of Correctional Centre and the Police Headquarters in Imo State.

Speaking shortly after being honoured as the ‘Mayegun’ by the executive members of Oodua Youth Parliament in Owerri, on Tuesday, Chief Iwuanyanwu said that such attacks on the two strong Federal Government Institutions remain strange to the Igbos.

Iwuanyanwu blamed the attacks recorded in the state and in the South-East zone, on people he described as foreigners, whose intention was to destroy the zone.

While condemning a…