



Tribune Online

Judicial Financial Autonomy: A way forward for the administration of justice in Nigeria (3)

In 2015 when the present government was seeking power from the electorate, it would have been suicidal to think of a situation whereby the Courts in Nigeria would be locked up indefinitely, for reason only that the executive arm of government is unwilling to respect the democratic concept of separation of powers, or to uphold […]

Judicial Financial Autonomy: A way forward for the administration of justice in Nigeria (3)

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune