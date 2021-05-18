



Tribune Online

Lagos rescued 170 boys, 53 girls from street begging in two years ― Commissioner

Lagos State government said it rescued in the last two years a total of 223 children out of 3,041 beggars/destitute/ mentally challenged people, as part of the mechanism to have a decent city. The State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawodu, disclosed this, on Tuesday, during his presentation of the scorecard of […]

Lagos rescued 170 boys, 53 girls from street begging in two years ― Commissioner

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune