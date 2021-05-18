Tribune Online
NALDA to establish integrated farm estate in Ebonyi, targets 3,000 youths
The Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, on Tuesday, said the Authority is targeting to engage 3,000 youths through its integrated farm estate in Ebonyi State. Ikonne made this known shortly after a meeting with the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Umahi, at the State’s government house […]
