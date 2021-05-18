Nigeria records 69 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,778





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,778. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. "69 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Ondo-35, Lagos-30, Rivers-3, FCT-1."

