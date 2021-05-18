



Osinbajo lauds SecureID for pioneering smart card manufacturing in Nigeria

THE Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has commended SecureID Limited, an indigenous smart card manufacturer, for laying the precedent for other Nigerian companies to follow. Osinbajo gave the commendation last week during a courtesy visit to SecureID Limited’s smart card manufacturing facility at Isolo, Lagos. He noted that the company had created copious job opportunities […]

