Why we oppose Kaduna govt —NLC Chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State branch has given further details on the many sins of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, that forced the national leadership of the congress to lock down the state, beginning from Monday. Led by the President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the workers shut down all government activities in the state […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune