Yoruba Professionals foundation kicks off 4th free entrepreneurial development training

The Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF) supported by the umbrella body of Yoruba Self Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) has kick-started the 4th edition of its Free Entrepreneurial Development Training Series featuring knowledge-based courses such as robotics and smart homes automation, solar technologies and paints production in Ibadan, Oyo State. Other courses available at the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune