



Tribune Online

INEC raises alarm, says burning of offices may undermine 2023 elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said the attacks on the Commission facilities across the country could undermine the conduct of the next general elections. He made the observation, on Wednesday, at an emergency meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners across the country held in Abuja. He said: “Surely, these […]

INEC raises alarm, says burning of offices may undermine 2023 elections

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune