



Tribune Online

KEDCO gets task force to enforce collection, check meter bypass

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has formed a task force to enforce payment of electricity bills, and also to check issues of meter bypass, illegal connections, energy theft and other forms of sabotage. This was contained in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Comrade Ibrahim Sani Shawai, a copy made […]

KEDCO gets task force to enforce collection, check meter bypass

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune