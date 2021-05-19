One burnt to death, others injured in Ekiti road accident

One person was, on Wednesday, burnt to death, while two others sustained life-threatening injuries in a ghastly accident that occurred along the old Ado-Iyin road, in Ekiti State.

The accident according to eyewitnesses happened in Iyin-Ekiti, about a few kilometres to Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital and involved two vehicles.

It was gathered that the crash was caused when a Toyota Previa vehicle had a head-on collision with a white Toyota bus which caught fire in the process.

It was also learnt that the Toyota Previa was heading towards Ado-Ekiti, while the bus was said to be moving towards Iyin-Ekiti.

He said two occupants of the bus were burnt to death while two occupants of the Toyota…