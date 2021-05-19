OPINION: The role of women in Islam and the education of children

By
Headliners
-
1


Tribune Online
OPINION: The role of women in Islam and the education of children

Shattering the glass ceiling, Sugar sector and Nigeria, The attempted crucifixion, Kalu’s significant response, present danger to Nigeria, Gift of life, NHRC and the struggle female Entertainment idol, We need a conference, Building a high-performing, The rape of women nation, Disease religion and love, democratic ethos in Chad

(This is the third report on the interview conducted with Sheikh Abdurrahman on May 2, 2021. For its entire recording, see https://fb.watch/5eN6-jkkUu/)   Religion is a sensitive topic worldwide, and discussions about religion, especially inter-religious talks, are always held with some words left out of the equation. Contrary to the overly cautious way religion is […]

OPINION: The role of women in Islam and the education of children
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR