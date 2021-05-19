



Relating Nigeria’s amalgamation with Hagher’s The Conquest of Azenga

A review of Iyorwuese Harry Hagher’s The Conquest of Azenga by Tunde Adeniran Iyorwuese Harry Hagher is widely known within and outside Africa as one of the writers who have played very prominent roles in placing the arts at the forefront of mental decolonisation, democratic struggles, and nation-building in the last five decades. With his […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune