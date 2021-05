Tribune Online

Wike applauds NIMASA on drive for Blue Economy

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has applauded the management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on the design of a Blue Economy strategy expected to replace the hydrocarbon economy in about 10 years’ time. This as the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, has urged the eight littoral states to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune