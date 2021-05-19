Wike condemns poor funding of security agencies

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has condemned the inadequate funding of security agencies in Nigeria saying it is regrettable that adequate budgetary allocation for the security agencies in Nigeria has not been given top priority.

The governor made his position known when the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba paid a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Wike said most budgetary allocation is made for things that do not matter because issues as important as security have not been taken seriously.

“We budget for things that don’t matter. This is because we have not taken security issues seriously. Security is not only about…