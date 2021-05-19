



Youths protest over alleged encroachment of ancestral lands by FUTO

Youths from six host communities of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have protested over the alleged encroachment of their ancestral lands by the institution. The youths numbering over 1,500 thousand were seen along Port Harcourt Road, in Owerri, on Wednesday, carrying placards with various inscriptions and chanting songs of displeasure. Some of the […]

